Police vehicles damaged and two arrests at car meet up
- Published
Police vehicles were damaged and two arrests made at an unofficial car meet up in Aberdeen.
Police Scotland said the vast majority of people at the event on Saturday "behaved responsibly and engaged positively with officers".
But two men, aged 31 and 21, were arrested on road traffic offences.
The force said individuals on scrambler motorbikes also attended and caused damage to police vehicles and threw items at police officers.
No officers were injured during the event next to Aberdeen beach.
Ch Insp Simon Reid said: "This sort of behaviour is utterly unacceptable, reckless and dangerous. Our enquiries are ongoing into the incidents of disorder."
A total of 29 drivers were issued with fixed penalty notices for road traffic offences, including speeding and careless driving.
In addition, 13 drivers were issued with warnings for various offences and anti-social behaviour.
A similar unofficial meetup in Aberdeen last month also saw drivers fined and cars seized by police.