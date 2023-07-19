B974 road closed in Aberdeenshire after sudden death of man
Police have closed a rural road in Aberdeenshire after the "sudden death" of a man in the area.
The B974 Old Military Road, which runs from Fettercairn over Cairn O'Mount to Banchory, was blocked by emergency vehicles after the incident.
An ambulance and police officers were at the scene on Wednesday afternoon.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "The B974 remains closed in both directions. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."