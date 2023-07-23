World War Two hero, 99, saluted at RAF air display
- Published
A World War Two veteran has come face-to-face with the modern version of the aircraft he flew in over Germany.
Retired Warrant Officer Bill Shepherd, 99, was a special guest at RAF Lossiemouth's friends and families day.
He witnessed an air display by an F-35 aircraft, which conducts the precision bombing role similar to that carried out by the Lancaster aircraft he flew during the war.
He also took a salute from the RAF Falcon Display Team as they landed.
Mr Shepherd said: "I've had such a wonderful day.
"The RAF has changed a lot but there are still things that are recognisable to me, and it has been nice to see how much the station has grown since I was here during the war.
"It was wonderful to see the F-35 and the Typhoon flying displays - they both move very differently to a Lancaster!"
Mr Shepherd was on the last of 40 war time missions over Essen in Germany when the aircraft's oxygen system failed.
But he singlehandedly revived the crew, including the pilot, while simultaneously defending the Lancaster from attack by enemy fighters.
His heroism saw him awarded the George Medal, given "for acts of great bravery".
Earlier in the conflict, Mr Shepherd was the only survivor when his aircraft was badly shot up over France and exploded after landing at its Cambridgeshire base.
After the war, Mr Shepherd worked in agricultural sales but for the last 15 years he has lived in sheltered housing in Forres, Moray.
Group Capt Jim Lee, station commander at RAF Lossiemouth, said it was an honour to host Mr Shepherd.
He added: "The RAF of today, and the nation, owe a great deal of gratitude to the men and women of Bill's generation.
"The technology has changed but the most important thing of all is our people.
"That's why Bill's exploits in the air continue to inspire us and are as relevant today as they were 80 years ago."