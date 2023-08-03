RAF Lossiemouth pilots intercepted 50 Russian aircraft
RAF Lossiemouth pilots intercepted 50 Russian aircraft during a four-month mission in the Baltic.
The crew were among personnel from the air station in Moray deployed to Estonia to help patrol Nato airspace.
The pilots' Typhoon jets were armed during quick reaction alerts (QRAs), flights undertaken at a moment's notice.
The RAF personnel used "zombie" as their codeword for a Russian plane acting suspiciously.
In one 21-day period, the UK pilots intercepted 21 aircraft, including intelligence-gathering planes and long-range bombers.
On Thursday, about 60 members of 140 Expeditionary Air Wing returned to Lossiemouth after handing over the role to the Spanish Air Force.
The RAF mission, codenamed Operation Azotize, came amid heighted tensions between Nato-member countries and Russia over the war in Ukraine.
The Typhoon pilots from IX(Bomber) and 1(Fighter) squadrons shadowed Russian military aircraft as they flew through international airspace.
The RAF said the Russian crews pose a potential risk to other air traffic because they do not liaise with Nato-controlled regional air traffic agencies or file flight plans.
Lossiemouth-based intelligence, operations, logistics and medical staff were also deployed to Estonia's Amari Air Base, and supported military exercises involving 22 nations, including new Nato member Finland.
Estonia, formerly part of the Russian-led Soviet Union, has been a member of the military alliance since 2004.
The RAF took over the ongoing Nato mission in the Baltic from a German squadron.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the Lossiemouth pilots and support personnel had spent months away from their families while policing Nato airspace.
Air and Space Commander, Air Marshal Harv Smyth, added: "I am extremely proud of the whole force's hard work and dedication.
"Now that they are back in the UK, their focus will be straight back to providing UK quick reaction alert where they will help ensure the safety and integrity of UK airspace, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year."