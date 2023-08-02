Veteran broadcaster Robbie Shepherd dies aged 87
Veteran broadcaster Robbie Shepherd, who hosted BBC Radio Scotland's Take the Floor for 35 years, has died.
The 87-year-old, who was born in Dunecht in Aberdeenshire, was a champion of north-east Scotland's Doric dialect.
He was regular commentator for the Braemar Gathering, a Highland Games attended by members of the Royal family including the late Queen.
Mr Shepherd had presented Take the Floor since the early 1980s.
When he retired from the Scottish dance music show in 2016, Nicola Sturgeon, who was first minister, was among those to pay tributes and described him as a broadcasting legend.
Thousands of listeners tune in to Take the Floor on Saturday evenings.
Mr Shepherd told of initially being "slated" for his accent in some quarters, and dismissed as a "rough and ready country loon" when he first entered broadcasting.
Explaining his broadcasting philosophy in 2016, he said: "I like to think that I am broadcasting to a lady in the top tenement in Glasgow at the same time as I am chatting to a lady in a croft."
Mr Shepherd's work was recognised with an MBE, and he was also inducted into a hall of fame by the Trad Music Awards.
His career included stints on BBC Scotland's Beechgrove Garden and presenting televised sheepdog trials.
As well as his broadcast work, Mr Shepherd was a regular commentator on the Highland Games circuit, including Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games.
He wrote books on Scottish dance music and Scottish country dancing, and a newspaper column in Doric.