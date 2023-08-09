Four deny halting UCI Cycling World Championships event
- Published
Four protestors will stand trial accused of disrupting the UCI World Cycling Championships by gluing themselves to the race route.
Catriona Roberts, 21, Ben Taylor, 29, Romane Moulin, 26, and Rebecca Kerr, 28, deny a breach of the peace near the Carronbridge Hotel, Denny on Sunday.
Prosecutors allege they sat on the B818, glued themselves to the tarmac and set off powder canons.
They are accused of chaining themselves together and refusing to leave.
Roberts of Edinburgh, Taylor of Kilbirnie in Ayrshire and Moulin and Kerr, both from Glasgow, pleaded not guilty to the single charge against them.
Sheriff Charles Lugton set a trial for 8 November with a pre-trial procedural hearing on 23 October.
He released all four on bail, with a special condition banning them from attending any further events associated with the UCI World Cycling Championships.
The race, which was won by Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel, was paused for about 50 minutes before restarting.