Sonar team set to search River Don for missing woman Hazel Nairn
- Published
A specialist underwater team is set to help search for a woman who was swept away in severe flooding in Aberdeenshire last year.
Hazel Nairn, 71, disappeared at the River Don, near Monymusk, in November while out with her dog.
Relatives believe her body may still caught somewhere in the river.
Beneath the Surface, based in Lancashire, is set to travel to the area in the coming weeks in a bid to help with sonar technology.
Police Scotland said extensive searches were carried out at the time in difficult conditions, but any further information would be acted upon.
The body of Mrs Nairn's dog was found in the days after she went missing.
Her daughter Anneka Gray told BBC Scotland in a statement: "It is very hard to go about your day, sit at work, go to the park at a weekend, just normal day-to-day things knowing she is most likely still in the river caught somewhere - that is the hardest part.
"What she would have gone through that day is horrific enough but the fact she was never found and laid to rest or ashes scattered somewhere special is what eats away at you."
'Looking for answers'
She added: "My daughter, aged seven, still talks to my mum as if she was here in the room or sitting at the kitchen table during meals, it's heart-breaking."
Underwater sonar search and recovery dive team Beneath the Surface, a volunteer-run organisation, said on social media: "Hazel Nairn is missing after being swept away in the River Don.
"Sadly the body of Hazel's dog was located along with some of her belongings however Hazel has never been found.
"We will be heading up in a few weeks to try to help search for Hazel. Anyone local or visiting the area please be aware when near the River Don."
Supt David Howieson of Police Scotland said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of Hazel Nairn who have been looking for answers since she went missing.
"She was last seen in the water in the River Don near to Monymusk on Friday 18 November and extensive and detailed searches were carried out using local and national specialist police resources in what was extreme weather conditions. This included the dive and marine unit, police dogs and air support, and those of partner agencies.
"Hazel remains a missing person and officers keep her family updated when appropriate. Any further information received by police will be acted upon."