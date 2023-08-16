Appeal to recover toy bunnies given to Orkney charity in error
- Published
An appeal is being made to recover two toy rabbits with "huge" sentimental value which were accidentally donated to a charity shop in Orkney.
Moppy Moppy and Ranger were given to Ruaridh Millar 12 years ago by his dad Archie who died last year.
They were handed in to The Blue Door in Kirkwall in error last week and were then sold.
Mr Millar's widow hopes to get them back so her son can one day pass them on to his own children.
Lesley-Anne Millar told BBC Radio Orkney: "Last year unfortunately my husband passed away. He bought Ruaridh these two bunnies when he was just a baby, Moppy Moppy and Ranger.
"Both bunnies were in a bag that accidentally got donated to the charity shop The Blue Door on Thursday last week.
"We went to The Blue Door but they've both been sold. Ruaridh is absolutely devastated, as am I."
She explained: "We're really just hoping that whoever bought them would be willing to return them, because they have huge sentimental value to Ruaridh.
"If you have either of these bunnies and would consider returning them please get in touch you would make me and one boy very happy."
Local charity shops are popular with crew members on visiting cruise ships who often buy gifts for their own children, so it is thought possible the toy bunnies could even have sailed off from Orkney.
Moppy Moppy is white and Ranger is a beige/grey colour.