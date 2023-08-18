Ambulance apology as councillor has to drive OAP to hospital
A councillor has told how she drove an 86-year-old woman almost 60 miles (96km) from her home to hospital as there was no ambulance available.
Geva Blackett said she took the pensioner from Braemar, Aberdeenshire, to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being told she had already waited six hours.
The woman was thought to be suffering from an infection, after suffering a broken hip in a fall.
The Scottish Ambulance Service apologised about service pressure.
Councillor Blackett told BBC Scotland News: "I was talking to the GP and he said 'I'm trying to get a lady into hospital and I can't get an ambulance'.
"He said he'd been told there were 16 people waiting in front of her.
"It was at night, and so I just said 'If you can't get an ambulance I will take her'. So I drove to her house - there were already a few people there and got her into the car.
"We were told that if she waited for an ambulance she would end up spending the night in the ambulance - it's shocking really."
The independent Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside councillor said when they got to the hospital they were told it would be another two-hour wait for a bed.
Ms Blackett added: "Clearly the services are just crippled under the current pressures that are going on.
"That's not the fault of the hard-working staff.
"There's something intrinsically wrong with the way the system is working - or not working."
The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) said in a statement: "We'd like to sincerely apologise for the delay in reaching the patient and for any distress caused.
"Unfortunately, at the time of the calls we were experiencing significant pressure on our services.
"Our clinical advisors kept in regular contact with the patient to ensure her condition did not change. We hope she is recovering well."
There have been ongoing talks locally about a community vehicle to help cover in the area.
The ambulance service added: "We've been working closely with the community in Braemar, and we recently had a meeting with a third party who had expressed an interest in funding a community vehicle.
"This community vehicle would be in addition to the core service provided by SAS.
"Next steps were discussed at the meeting, including the donation and responsibility for the vehicle, and we look forward to positive on-going dialogue."