Police in Aberdeen investigate series of vehicle fires and thefts
- Published
Police are investigating a series of vehicle fires and thefts in Aberdeen.
Eight incidents were reported in locations including Sandilands Drive, Springhill Road and Holburn Road on Thursday 10 August and Friday 11 August.
Police said four or five people dressed in dark clothes and balaclavas were involved in the incidents.
Police believe a Ford Transit van was used in further thefts. It was later found alight in the Coast Road area.
A silver Audi car was also set on fire at Tullos Primary School.
A stolen motorbike was recovered safely.
Det Sgt Chris Wilson said: "An extensive investigation is ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
"We are also keen to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen a Ford Transit and a silver Audi traveling in convoy as it may assist our inquiries."