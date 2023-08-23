Stonehaven's delayed flood protection scheme completed
Stonehaven's delayed flood protection scheme has been completed.
Work on the project to protect homes and businesses which have previously been badly affected by flooding around the River Carron began more than four years ago.
Aberdeenshire Council said the reduction of flood risk offered by the scheme included more than 370 residential properties.
The local authority described it as a "much-anticipated" project.
Construction works started in March 2019.
It was announced in 2020 that completion of the scheme would be delayed following revisions to the design and construction phases.
Wendy Agnew, chairwoman of the council's Kincardine and Mearns area committee, said: "Stonehaven has historically suffered from flooding which has affected so many local residences and businesses within the lower reach of the River Carron, causing properties to be evacuated which has been traumatic for all those involved.
"As a flood warden myself I fully appreciate the impact that these flood events have had on our community and I am therefore delighted that this flood protection scheme has now been completed."