Teen stabbed man in heart after ex-girlfriend row in Aberdeen
- Published
A teenager stabbed a man in the heart after accusing his former girlfriend and the victim of sleeping together, a court has heard.
Steven Duthart carried out the knife attack in Aberdeen when he was 19 in 2021.
Now 21, he admitted attempting to murder Ross Brady in the city's Wellington Road.
Sentence was deferred at the High Court in Edinburgh for the preparation of a background report and risk assessment.
The court heard that Duthart was drinking in a bar in Aberdeen when his ex-partner arrived.
Mr Brady also came into the pub and left with Duthart's former girlfriend after closing time.
Advocate depute Paul Harvey said that during a later altercation Duthart was shouting and accusing them of sleeping together.
The prosecutor said: "The complainer saw that the accused had a knife in his right hand and the accused lunged towards him with the weapon."
'Penetrated his heart'
The victim immediately realised he had been stabbed and was bleeding and tried unsuccessfully to stop passing cars.
A man who was walking home in the early hours of the morning saw the victim, who had his jumper pulled up and was covered in blood, and went to his aid.
He used the jumper to try and stop the bleeding and applied pressure to the wound.
The passer-by called 999 and Mr Brady was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for emergency surgery.
The stab wound to his chest had penetrated his heart by a centimetre.
Lord Fairley deferred sentenced until 21 September at the High Court in Dundee.