Campaigners welcome new Aberdeen library closures consultation
- Published
A new consultation will be held over the closure of six libraries and a swimming pool in Aberdeen following legal negotiations.
The council announced the closure of the libraries and Bucksburn Swimming Pool in March due to budget cuts.
The Save Aberdeen Libraries and Save Bucksburn Pool campaigns had been pursuing legal action.
Aberdeen City Council said a report would go before full council later in the year.
The campaigners said the consultation, and equality impact assessments, would be a chance for members of the public to make their views heard.
Libraries in Woodside, Ferryhill, Cults, Cornhill, Kaimhill and Northfield closed as part of moves by the council to make £47m worth of savings.
The SNP/Lib Dem administration's spending plans were passed on 1 March.
Hayden Lorimer, from Save Aberdeen Libraries, said: "We welcome Aberdeen City Council's decision to do the right thing and hold a formal consultation on the closures.
"It's a shame it took legal action to hold the council to account but our protests have finally been heard, vindicating our campaign against the closure of the six libraries and Bucksburn Swimming Pool."
The local authority said: "Aberdeen City Council acknowledges the outcome of discussions with the petitioners and will assess the implications.
"A report on the subject is due to Full Council in December."