Double Aberdeenshire rapist jailed for eight years
A rapist who targeted women when they were asleep or unconscious in Aberdeenshire has been jailed for eight years.
Graeme Irving, 34, carried out the sex attacks against two victims at addresses in the Inverbervie and Huntly areas.
Irving had denied a series of charges at his earlier trial but was found guilty of the two rapes.
The offences were committed between 2013 and 2020.
Defence counsel Jonathan Crowe said Irving continued to deny committing the rapes.
At the High Court in Edinburgh Judge Fiona Tait told Irving that she acknowledged he had no previous convictions for sex crimes.
But she noted he was assessed as posing a high risk of sexual reoffending.
The judge added: "Because of the gravity of the offences a custodial sentence is the only appropriate disposal in your case.
"These sexual offences are of considerable gravity. They had a substantial impact on each of the complainers."
The judge also ordered that Irving should be kept under supervision for a further two-year period at the end of his jail sentence.
He was also placed on the sex offenders' register for an indefinite period.