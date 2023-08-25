Man charged after serious Orkney crash
- Published
A man from Italy has been charged in court after a serious crash in Orkney.
Three people were taken to hospital - two by helicopter - after the incident on the A961, about three miles south of St Margaret's Hope on 15 August.
The crash is understood to have involved a motorbike and car.
Claudio Beccegato, 60, was charged with causing serious injury by careless, or inconsiderate, driving at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. He made no plea and was released on bail.
The other injured person was taken to Balfour Hospital by ambulance.