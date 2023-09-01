Study to explore rail reinstatement between Aberdeen and Buchan
- Published
A new study is to explore the possible expansion of the rail network north of Aberdeen.
The Buchan area of Aberdeenshire has not had a train service for more than 50 years.
A rail link could connect areas such as Dyce, Ellon, Peterhead, and Fraserburgh.
Campaigners seeking the expansion have described the feasibility research as a potential "leap forward" for the local area.
The Campaign for North East Rail (CNER) has been championing the case for an upgraded rail infrastructure across the north east of Scotland.
A Sustainable Transport Study is now to be carried out after an application to the Scottish government's Just Transition Fund saw £250,000 awarded for feasibility work.
Jordan Jack, general secretary of the CNER group, said members were "delighted" the study to "reconnect communities" was now proceeding.
'Significant step'
"Since the last study was published in 2016, much has changed from a policy perspective," he said, of issues such as a focus on lower carbon transport.
"However, several issues faced by businesses and communities are as valid today as they have been for decades. New railways directly address issues such as investment and social inclusion.
"CNER believes that Fraserburgh and Peterhead - currently the two largest towns in the UK furthest from the rail network - stand to benefit hugely from reconnection to rail and this study serves to make the conclusive case for why this part of the north east needs to be reconnected."
Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC), described news of the study as a "significant step forward".
"If we want to see our region's economy firing on all cylinders, we need better transport links to major centres of industry and commerce such as Peterhead and Fraserburgh, joining up settlements of significant size and population along the way," he said.