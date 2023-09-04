Scottish secretary to discuss Shetland tunnels plan
- Published
Shetland Council leaders are to meet Scottish Secretary Alister Jack to discuss building a series of tunnels linking the islands.
Under the proposals, three separate tunnels would connect Shetland mainland with Yell, Whalsay and Bressay, while a fourth would link Yell to Unst.
The project would also see the introduction of an improved inter-island ferry system.
Joint funding talks with the Scottish government are said to be ongoing.
Shetland's inter-island ferry service has been described as "the social and economic backbone" of the islands.
It has a fleet of 12 vessels sailing about 70,000 times a year to nine islands, carrying approximately 750,000 passengers.
However, the council raised concerns that much of the fleet is 30 years old - about six years older than the average CalMac vessel.
The council's political leader, councillor Emma Macdonald, said: "The importance of the inter-island transport network to life in Shetland cannot be overestimated.
"It is the very definition of a lifeline service, and is the social and economic backbone of the islands.
"However, there are a handful of vessels which are already operating past their intended lifespan.
"If they are not replaced now, either by tunnels or new ferries, there is a material risk to lifeline services to Shetland's islands."
'Shared cost'
She added: "We understand that any project to replace ageing ferries with new vessels, or with tunnels, cannot be expected to be solely the responsibility of central government.
"Just as our islands' incredible energy resources should be a shared benefit between Shetland, Scotland and the UK, the transportation between those islands should be a shared cost."
The councillor said the Shetland Islands Council was committed to spending up to £700,000 on the project, and called on the Scottish and UK governments to "make clear the level of their commitment to our partnership".
Ms Macdonald said she was pleased Alister Jack had agreed to a meeting with regard to the project, while she had also written to First Minister Humza Yousaf.
She added: "Our discussions continue with the Scottish government and I look forward to hearing from them in due course."