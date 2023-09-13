Roof collapses on building as crews tackle fire
Firefighters in Aberdeen have worked through the night to tackle a blaze at an office building in the city centre.
Emergency services attended the fire on Albyn Place at 21:33 on Tuesday.
The fire caused the roof of the building to partially collapse and six appliances were sent to the scene.
Police closed the road from Queen's Roundabout to the junction of Albyn Grove and fire crews remain at the scene, working to make the area safe.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 21:33 on Tuesday, 12 September to reports of a fire affecting an unoccupied building on Albyn Place, Aberdeen.
"There are no reported casualties."