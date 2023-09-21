Aberdeen fan arrested after flare thrown at match in Germany
- Published
An Aberdeen fan has been arrested for throwing a flare at opposition supporters during the club's Europa Conference League game.
The incident happened as Aberdeen FC played Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.
Frankfurt Police posted a message on X, formerly Twitter, announcing that an Aberdeen fan had been arrested after being identified on CCTV throwing the "burning pyrotechnic".
It was thrown into the home fan block during the first half of the game.
"Fortunately, no-one was injured," the police said. "We caught the crime on video and arrested the suspect."
The stadium announcer had asked fans to stop using pyrotechnics just before the incident happened.
In a statement, Aberdeen FC said: "The club is deeply disappointed by the actions of a small minority of supporters, which threatens to tarnish the good reputation of Aberdeen FC and the vast majority of Dons supporters.
"The club will now fully co-operate with UEFA and the relevant authorities during the course of any investigations."
Aberdeen were beaten 2-1.