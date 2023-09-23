Biker, 22, dies in crash with car on A92 road to Stonehaven
A 22-year-old biker has died after a being involved in a crash with a car on the A92 in Aberdeen.
The man was riding a black Honda 900 Fireblade which crashed with a grey Nissan Quashqai at about 15:40 on Friday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 59-year-old driver of the car did not require hospital treatment.
The road remains closed while crash investigation work is carried out. Police inquires are continuing.
Sgt Alexander Bowser-Riley said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
"In particular we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been travelling on Anderson Drive in the half hour prior to the crash happening to contact us if they have footage or any other information."