Teenage rapist was chased by his victim in Aberdeen
A teenager who was chased by his victim has been convicted of her rape in Aberdeen.
Mohammed Abdullah, 19, attacked the 18-year-old in the city's Bon Accord Street in August 2021.
He denied the attack, but a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh saw footage of Abdullah's victim adjusting her clothing moments after the attack and starting to chase him.
A judge warned him that he faced a "lengthy" sentence for the rape.
Abdullah struck after the woman left the Prohibition bar in the city centre.
The jury heard how he seized her by her wrists and restrained her before raping her.
'Very serious offence'
Detectives uncovered CCTV footage from a location close to where the rape took place.
Jurors were played the footage and heard the sound of a woman screaming.
They convicted Abdullah on the single charge of rape.
Judge Lord Ericht remanded the first offender in custody and deferred sentence for the court to obtain reports on his background.
He told Abdullah: "You have been convicted of a very serious offence and a lengthy prison sentence is likely in this case."
The case is due to next call at the High Court in Edinburgh on 24 October.