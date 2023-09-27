A90 fatal crash site upgrade decision due next month
A decision on road improvements at the site of a fatal accident on the A90 in Aberdeenshire is expected next month.
There have been calls for a change to the layout of three central reservations at Tipperty junction, near Ellon.
A 74-year-old man died after his car was involved in a collision with a lorry at the site in January last year.
Transport Scotland has told local politicians a decision on a preferred option is due at the end of October.
A road safety review was carried out by Transport Scotland last year.
Scottish Conservative north east MSP Liam Kerr and Aberdeenshire councillor Gillian Owen wrote to the transport body to raise safety concerns about the junction.
Mr Kerr said: "The current layout of these central reservations is extremely dangerous and I welcome Transport Scotland's update that the preferred option to improve safety will be confirmed at the end of next month.
"Crossing the A90 at these three places is a terrifying experience and there is no doubt action such as creating proper filter lanes needs to be taken to prevent another fatal crash from happening."
In last year's crash two female passengers in the car were injured and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The lorry driver was not hurt.
Transport Scotland said the safety review identified several possible options for the three central reservation crossings.
A spokesperson said: "Each is currently being evaluated to determine the most appropriate solution. It is important this work is robust and can withstand challenge.
"It therefore involves the design development of each option, existing and potentially new junction-geometry, considerations against current design standards, accident records, potential changes to the public's travel routes and also the results from the public consultation."
The spokesperson added: "Once the potential options have been developed, they will be assessed and compared to determine the most appropriate solution to be adopted. This requires careful consideration and a report on the findings is expected to be with Transport Scotland by the end of October."