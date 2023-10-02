Redesign work needed on two new Aberdeen hospitals
Redesign work is needed on two new hospitals before they can open in Aberdeen, NHS Grampian has said.
The Anchor Centre and Baird Family Hospital are being constructed next to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
They were originally due to open in 2020, but have both been hit by a series of delays.
Air circulation systems will need to be changed at the Anchor Centre and dozens of sinks will have to be removed from the Baird design.
Papers published ahead of a board meeting on Thursday said a feasibility study was under way to see how long the work would take, and establish the cost.
About 170 sinks will need to be removed from the design of the Baird Family Hospital, on water safety grounds.
Work is under way to decide whether ventilation systems in the neonatal unit and operating theatres need to be redesigned.
The uncertainty means there is still no firm opening date for either of the new hospitals.
Overall project costs are at £261m, which is £98m more than the original estimate.
The Anchor Centre will provide services for haematology and oncology patients.
The Baird Family Hospital will offer maternity and breast screening services, as well as a neonatal unit and operating theatre.