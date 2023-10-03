Search after light aircraft lost contact over North Sea
- Published
A search operation was launched after a light aircraft lost contact over the North Sea.
The plane had taken off from Germany with one person on board.
When the alarm was raised the aircraft was believed to be in the UK search and rescue region. A fixed-wing aircraft was sent to investigate an area between Shetland and Norway on Monday.
HM Coastguard said no sign of the plane was found and the search was stood down.
It will not resume unless any new information comes to light.