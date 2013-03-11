Image caption Brazil is already Scotland's 13th largest overseas market

The agency responsible for attracting international investment to Scotland has opened its first office in South America.

Scottish Development International (SDI) said its Rio De Janeiro bureau was aimed at strengthening business links with Brazil.

The opening of the office comes as Scotland's largest ever oil and gas trade mission travels to the country.

Exports from Scotland to Brazil totalled £435m in 2011.

This made it Scotland's 13th largest export market, with the majority of the exports in the food and drink and energy services sectors.

Anne MacColl, chief executive of SDI, said Brazil was one of the world's most rapidly developing economies, and offered a host of opportunities across the electronics, automotive components, food and drink, chemicals and oil and gas sectors.

'Significant market'

She added: "With Scotland's strengths in areas such as technology development, innovation and research and development, there is undoubtedly great opportunities for Scottish companies to expand into the Brazilian market.

"By developing mutually-beneficial relationships, we can explore new ways of working together, sharing knowledge and expertise in order to capitalise on global opportunities.

"Brazil is a very significant market and the opening of our office in Rio reinforces our commitment to strengthening business links between Scotland and Brazil.

"By increasing our presence, we can help both to pave the way for Scottish businesses to successfully trade in Brazil and encourage Brazilian companies to look to Scotland as the destination of choice for business investment."

Companies taking part in this week's trade mission to Brazil specialise in areas of expertise such as training, subsea technology, drilling and health and safety.

They will meet key industry players and attend the UK Brazil Oil and Gas Showcase during a four-day programme.

Between 30 and 40 Scottish-based companies are already operating in Brazil, including Hydrasun, Wood Group and Caley Ocean Systems.

Last year, SDI announced plans to open seven new overseas offices - in countries including Brazil, India and China - and boost its number of staff based abroad by a quarter.