Transcal expands with acquisition of Winstanley
Transport seating firm Transcal has expanded by buying a specialist metal fabrication and engineering company.
The Livingston-based company acquired Winstanley Holdings of Worcester for an undisclosed sum.
The deal will double Transcal's rail division revenue this year from a projected £5.5m to £11.5m.
The firm has worked for a number of franchises in the past five years, including First Great Western and East Midlands Trains.
Transcal operates four divisions, employing 97 people in the UK.
Originally specialising in leather vehicle seats, the company has diversified into rail interiors as well as aviation and furniture.
Transcal has operations in Bristol, Singapore, Indonesia, Poland and Belgium and has a stake in a North American car interiors and seating business.
Managing director and founder Robert Aitken said: "This is an important deal both for Transcal Rail and for our new colleagues at Winstanley.
"It puts us in a leading position to grow the enlarged group through a pipeline of rail franchise refurbishment across the UK network."