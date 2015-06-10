Image copyright Brewdog

Aberdeenshire beer and bar company BrewDog is set to open a brewery in America.

The craft brewer said it had signed a deal to build a facility in Columbus, Ohio, employing an estimated 100 people.

It will focus on delivering Brewdog's range to bars and shops in North America.

BrewDog was founded eight years ago, and now exports to more than 50 countries, employing hundreds of staff.

Co-founder James Watt said: "Columbus has got a fantastic beer scene already, and the people have always been so welcoming to us, so we felt it would be the perfect location for our stateside operation.

"This is one of the most exciting projects we have ever embarked upon and we can't wait to start brewing on both sides of the Atlantic."