Premier Oil re-negotiates debt

The lowered oil price has forced Premier Oil to re-negotiate its debt conditions with lenders, while it has slashed the value of a field west of Shetland.

In its half-year results, it said a continued low price could mean it breaks the conditions of the loans.

But following re-negotiation with lenders, it has secured funding until the middle of 2017.

Premier Oil has net debts of more than $2bn.

The London-headquartered exploration and production company reported a large loss after reducing the valuation of its Solan field, in UK waters west of Shetland.

That is now seen as worth $385m less, partly due to raised costs of getting it to production, which is scheduled to begin by the end of this year.

It also calculates higher decommissioning commitments once Solan production is complete. However, the results were helped by a tax credit, resulting from a re-calculation of its exposure to UK tax, following the cuts in the March Budget.

Premier Oil reported revenues for the first half of 2015 were $577m, down from $885m in January to June last year.

After taking the Solan valuation into account, the company made a pre-tax loss of $215m, having made a profit of $50m in the first half of 2014.

It reported reducing costs, partly through selling the expensive Scott field, and pushing down prices with contractors.

It has gained from more efficient vessel and helicopter use in the North Sea, and sharing with neighbouring producers.