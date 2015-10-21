Scottish Power has announced 13 new maintenance contracts for its electricity networks worth a total of nearly £200m over four years.

The company said the deals would support 400 jobs and create 150 new trainee posts.

The contracts, worth £196m, will cover refurbishment and rebuilding works, as well as faults and storm response activities.

They will also support new connections to the network.

In the coming years, Scottish Power plans to refurbish or replace about 6,800 miles (11,000km) of its overhead line network in central and southern Scotland, Merseyside and north Wales.

The announcement came as the Iberdrola-owned company reported a doubling of profits in its renewable energy division, where output has risen by 30% in the first nine months of this year.

The division made a profit before interest and tax of £221m (€301m), compared with £110m (€150m) in the same period in 2014.

It said the rise reflected increased production as well as the appreciation of sterling against the euro.

Coal-burning by Scottish Power was down by 20%, as its Longannet power station prepares for closure next year.

'Ambitious programme'

Scottish Power chief corporate officer Keith Anderson said the results showed that onshore and offshore wind could be "significant contributors" to the UK's generation mix.

He added: "Our record annual investment of £1.3bn remains on track and the new contracts awarded today will support our ambitious programme to deliver some of the most significant upgrades to our network in more than half a century.

"Between now and 2023 we are investing more than £4bn in total, further improving reliability for our customers and making our network more resilient to extreme winter weather.

"We also need to encourage a new generation of technicians and engineers into our industry, so it is great to see 150 new trainees coming into our industry as part of these contracts."