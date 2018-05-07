Repairs to the incoming Brent and Ninian pipelines at Shetland's Sullom Voe terminal have been completed.

The pipelines were shut down on Thursday after drops of water were found leaking from the process pipework within the plant.

Operator EnQuest said the defect was discovered following a visual inspection on Tuesday.

The repair work was completed on Sunday. Production to the west of Shetland was not affected.

An Enquest spokesman said: "EnQuest can confirm that repairs to the process pipework at Sullom Voe Terminal are now complete and the incoming Brent and Ninian pipeline systems are operating."