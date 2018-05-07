Image copyright Maersk Oil

French energy giant Total has raised the number of expected job losses at its Aberdeen operations to more than 300.

Total announced plans in March to make 250 people redundant following its acquisition of Maersk Oil.

But on Monday the company said it had increased that number to just over 300 after further review of its operations.

It is believed the move will leave Total with about 1,200 workers in Aberdeen.

A Total spokesman said: "Total is making progress with its reorganisation in Aberdeen following the acquisition of Maersk Oil.

"Our initial plans suggested that around 250 positions would need to close after further review, however, we now propose to increase that number to slightly above 300.

"We continue consulting with our staff to find ways of mitigating the impact of this reorganisation."