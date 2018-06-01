Image copyright Crummock Image caption Crummock provided civil engineering and surfacing construction services

Nearly 300 staff have been laid off following the collapse of a Midlothian construction firm.

A total of 287 employees lost their jobs after Bonnyrigg-based Crummock called in receivers.

Crummock provided civil engineering and surfacing construction services.

The firm worked on several landmark developments, including the Donaldson school residential development in Edinburgh and Fort Kinnaird Retail Park.

Johnston Carmichael, who were appointed as receivers, said the company had got into financial difficulties.

Joint receiver Matt Henderson said: "Crummock is a long-established construction business which, like many in the industry, has suffered from reduced margins in recent times.

"In recent months it has also encountered cash flow difficulties due to high retention levels, the tight margins within the sector and business specific issues.

"Unfortunately, the business was unable to raise the capital to enable it to overcome the current financial challenges it faces and we are now dealing with creditors' claims."