Aberdeen City Council has been given nearly £2m of relief on business rates for the Marischal Square development by the Scottish government, it has emerged.

The exemption comes from a system designed to allow time for property developments to find new tenants.

The rates for empty units will fall to the council after the first year.

In December, ice cream firm Mackie's became the first shop to open in the Marischal Square development.

Douglas Lumsden, the authority's co-leader, said work was continuing to get tenants into the building.

Stephen Flynn, the SNP group leader, said he had fears about the long-term costs falling to the council tax payer.