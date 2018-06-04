Image copyright Getty Images

Nearly 80 jobs have been lost following the collapse of a Scottish construction firm.

Paisley-based Lambert Contracts called in administrators after suffering cash flow problems.

A total of 77 staff have been laid off, while eight have been kept on temporarily to assist in winding down the company.

Lambert is the third Scottish construction business to fold in the last few days.

Nearly 300 staff were laid off after Midlothian firm Crummock called in receivers, while Langholm-based T Graham & Son (Builders) Ltd ceased trading on 31 May.

Lambert specialised in insurance reinstatement and fire contracts, as well as general property maintenance, installation and repair work.

With offices in Paisley and Aberdeen, the company reported turnover of £14.7m in the year to 30 April 2017.

Image copyright Google Image caption Lambert ran offices in Paisley, as well as Aberdeen

Joint administrator Derek Forsyth, from Campbell Dallas, said: "Although the company has a large turnover, it had been suffering from cash flow problems and, despite best efforts to raise additional funding, administration was the only option.

"Unfortunately, 77 staff have been made redundant with immediate effect with the balance of eight staff being retained in the short term to assist with the wind-down of the business.

"We will do our utmost to provide as much support as we can to the employees.

"We will also be looking to sell any assets to generate value for creditors and would urge interested parties to contact us as soon as possible."