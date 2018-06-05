Image copyright STV

Former STV chief executive Rob Woodward has been appointed chairman of the Met Office.

Mr Woodward, who left the Scottish broadcaster at the end of last year after 10 years at the helm, will take up his new post on 1 July.

His appointment to the national meteorological service was announced by Science Minister Sam Gyimah.

The Met Office said Mr Woodward's experience would be "invaluable" as it prepared for challenges ahead.

It added that he would work with the board and executive team to ensure the organisation continued "to offer global leadership in the fields of weather and climate science".

Mr Woodward said: "I've long admired the work of the Met Office and the impact it has on so many people from all walks of life.

"I look forward to working with the executive team and staff to help the Met Office build on its successes whilst continuing to transform to face the challenges of the future."

Mr Woodward currently chairs Glasgow Caledonian University's governing body. He is also chairman of technology company Blancco and marketing services company Ebiquity.