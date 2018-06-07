Image copyright PA Image caption House of Fraser in Edinburgh's west end will close while the Jenners store will remain open

The troubled department store chain House of Fraser is to close its Edinburgh store, affecting 127 jobs.

The closure was announced as the retailer unveiled plans to shut 31 stores across the UK as part of restructuring plans.

They said the store in Edinburgh's west end would be closed in early 2019.

The company also intends to relocate its Baker Street head office in Glasgow as well as its Granite House office in the city to new locations.

The flagship store in Glasgow's Buchanan Street, as well as the Jenners stores in Edinburgh's Princes Street and Loch Lomond Shores, along with the Highland House of Fraser in Inverness, are all to remain open.

The retailer, which has a history stretching back almost 170 years, is among the country's best-known fashion brands.

It was started by Hugh Fraser and James Arthur in Glasgow as a single drapery shop in 1849 before eventually becoming House of Fraser in 1941.

The flagship store in Glasgow's Buchanan Street is to remain open

The company said the closures were necessary to ensure its survival. It now requires the approval of 75% of its creditors for the plan to move ahead.

Chief executive Alex Williamson said: "Today's announcement is one of the most important in this company's 169-year history.

"We, as a management team, have a responsibility to take necessary steps to ensure House of Fraser's survival, which is why we are making these proposals.

"We are fully committed to supporting those personally affected by the proposals."

Creditors are due to vote on the insolvency plan on 22 June.