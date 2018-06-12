Scottish unemployment rate unchanged

Image copyright PA

The number of people in Scotland seeking work between February and April remained unchanged on the three previous months, figures have shown.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said 118,000 people were looking for work, an unemployment rate of 4.3%.

The rate has risen from 4% over the past year, but remains low by previous standards.

ONS figures suggested the proportion of Scots in work rose slightly, to more than 75% of those of working age.

The figures imply that there has been a very small drop in employment and in the number of people available for work.

Caring responsibilities

However, among those aged 16 to 64, normally seen as "working age", the number of men available for work rose by 15,000 and the number of men in work was up by 13,000.

The Labour Market Survey for February to April shows the number of working women was down by 3,000 and the number available for work was down by 5,000.

The main reasons given for being unavailable for work are family caring responsibilities, studying or illness.

During February to April, employment across the whole UK was up more sharply, by 146,000, and unemployment fell by 38,000 to 1.42 million, giving a UK jobless rate of 4.2%.