Glasgow-based IT company Iomart has announced revenue growth of 9% to £97.7m.

The company also recorded an adjusted profit-before-tax growth of 7% to £24m and said it was delighted with the "excellent results".

Iomart - which provides cloud computing server space - grew by acquiring three companies offering similar services.

The business's revenues have grown from £8m in 2007, the company's chief executive said.

In the past year, Iomart has acquired Dediserve for €7.9m, Simple Servers for £4.9m and Sonassi for £11.8m.

Chief executive officer Angus MacSween said: "We are delighted to report another year of excellent results, with increased revenues and profits and the completion of a number of acquisitions, augmenting the group's customer base and skill set. Trading in the new year has continued in a similarly positive vein.

"Since we embarked on our current strategy in 2007, we have successfully executed on our growth strategy, growing revenues from £8m to nearly £100m.

"We strongly believe that the market for cloud computing solutions we identified at the time presents us with as much opportunity now as it did then and that, together with additional acquisitions, will allow us to continue to execute successfully on the strategy we put in place at that time."