Members of the Unite union at Total's Shetland gas plant have voted to take industrial action.

It comes amid a row over working patterns.

Unite said members had "emphatically" voted for industrial action.

On Monday it was announced workers on three offshore platforms operated by Total were being balloted on possible industrial action. Members on the Alwyn, Elgin and Dunbar installations are having pay and conditions reviewed.

That ballot closes on 28 June.