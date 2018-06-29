Image copyright Getty Images

The new keeper of the Registers of Scotland has apologised for the backlog of 40,000 registration applications.

Jennifer Henderson said the late processing of legal documents about property ownership was "unacceptable and unsustainable".

Many applications have been taking two years or longer.

In some cases, owners have been experiencing difficulties in re-mortgaging as they come to the end of fixed-rate deals.

Until the registration process is complete, lenders cannot be certain of their position.

Owners may be forced into a loan at the standard variable rate, even if better deals should be available to them.

There is also the potential for complications to arise if they try to sell the property while the registration is incomplete.

Title deeds

The official figures show that 56% of registrations have failed to hit the target processing time, as set by the Scottish government's official record-keeper.

In her first speech in the job of Keeper of the Registers, to an audience of property lawyers in Glasgow, Ms Henderson said she understood the frustration it is causing.

The problems mostly relate to late processing of title deeds classified as "unregistered land".

These are being transferred from traditional paper-based descriptions of land holding to digitised ones with Ordnance Survey co-ordinates. In many cases, these details don't match up.

The agency plans to become digital-first in all its registrations as soon as 2020.

Delays could leave people unable to shop around for the best mortgage deal

The delays began to build up after the system changed in April 2016.

The General Register of Sasines is being phased out, with all new transactions being recorded on the Land Register of Scotland.

Details of the backlog show that more than 24,000 registrations have taken more than a year, and have failed to hit the target processing time. Of those, 2,000 have been stuck in the system for more than two years.

Property industry experts say the Registers of Scotland has been suffering from cutbacks, in which experienced staff have left the organisation.

There is also evidence, in public online forums, of staff complaining about morale in the organisation, and of poor management.

Complex cases

The agency is recruiting additional staff, who are being trained to handle the caseload. They are also trying to innovate and to streamline processing, by handling similar and complex cases together.

Since April, the oldest cases have been given priority, bringing forward the starting date of the oldest case from September 2015 to March 2016.

In her speech to solicitors, the new Keeper of the Registers of Scotland, gave an "unequivocal apology".

She said: "This is an unacceptable and unsustainable situation. It isn't the standard of service that you should have to expect, and I understand the ongoing frustration it is causing.

"I'm sorry that things ever got to this stage.

"I offer a commitment to you that we are going to address the problem. I am pleased that we now have a plan of action to make real, demonstrable progress in clearing it."

Responding to the speech, Deborah Lovell, convener of the Law Society of Scotland's conveyancing committee, welcomed the commitment to clearing the backlog.

"We already work collaboratively with the team at RoS and will continue to work proactively with them on improving the operation of the current system for the benefit of the profession and the public," she said.

"As ever, solicitors will also continue to ensure there is minimal impact in delivery of the service their clients expect."