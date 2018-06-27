Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Construction took a hit in the first quarter, as severe weather hit Scotland

Official figures indicate the Scottish economy grew by 0.2% in the first quarter of 2018.

The figure is marginally above the equivalent UK GDP growth figure for the quarter, which was 0.1%

On a year-on-year basis, Scottish GDP grew by 0.8%. Finance Secretary Derek Mackay said the figure showed Scotland's economy remained "strong".

Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell welcomed the growth in manufacturing.

Services and production continued to grow during the quarter, but construction declined sharply by 3.5%.

For services, the growth figure was 0.4%. Manufacturing grew by 0.9%.

Economic activity was suppressed by unusually severe winter weather.

'Top destination'

Mr Mackay said: "Scotland's economy is strong, with output per head the highest in the UK outside London and the south-east. We are also one of the top destinations for inward investment, while Scottish productivity has grown faster than the UK's over the past decade.

"Despite the impact of the 'Beast from the East' our economy continued to grow in the first quarter of 2018, making this the fifth consecutive quarter of growth."

But Mr Mackay claimed that leaving the EU could threaten the future performance of the economy.

"Our prospects for longer-term growth are threatened by Brexit and the prospect of being taken out of a market around eight times bigger than the UK's market alone," he said. "That is what poses the most serious risk to jobs, investment, prosperity and living standards."

For the UK government, Mr Mundell commented: "It is good to see that Scotland's economy is growing - especially in the manufacturing sector - however, over the year, Scotland's economy has lagged behind the UK's.

"The UK government is investing to boost economic growth through its ambitious modern industrial strategy, and direct investment into Scotland's cities and regions through growth and city deals.

"The Scottish government needs to work with us and use its extensive powers to make sure that it is supporting productivity and growth in Scotland."