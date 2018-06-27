Image copyright Google Image caption The company has been a major employer in Fife

A major employer in Fife has had trading in its shares suspended over concerns about its financial position.

Havelock Europa is headquartered in Kirkcaldy and employs about 400 people. It produces furniture and fittings for shops and public buildings.

It said in a statement that talks on funding were "unlikely to result in a positive outcome".

The move to suspend the buying and selling of shares is with immediate effect.

Havelock Europa's customers have included Primark, Holland and Barrett, and House of Fraser.

It has blamed continuing pressures on the retail sector for it a drop in sales.

Last month the company admitted there was "significant doubt over its ability to continue as a going concern".

Image copyright PA Image caption Pressures on the retail sector have affected Havelock Europa

The company statement said: "In its announcement of its results for the year ended 31 December 2017, released on 31 May 2018, the company referred to a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt over its ability to continue as a going concern and to realise its assets and settle its liabilities in the normal course of events.

"Since then, the company has experienced an unexpected increasing credit squeeze from its suppliers, as a result of which it has substantially utilised its available facilities following the re-financing first announced on 20 February 2018.

"The board announces that it has been in discussions with existing funders and investors in the company regarding the provision of further funding, however it became apparent yesterday evening that these were unlikely to result in a positive outcome.

It added: "The company's ordinary shares will therefore be suspended from trading on AIM with immediate effect pending clarification of its financial position."