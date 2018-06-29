Image copyright Google Image caption The company has been a major employer in Fife

A Fife furniture company has confirmed it is preparing to go into administration, putting 320 jobs at risk.

Havelock Europa, which is based in Kirkcaldy, makes furniture and fittings for shops and public buildings.

It said it had suffered a drop in sales because of continuing pressures in the retail sector.

Earlier this week the company had trading in its shares suspended over concerns about its financial position.

Havelock Europa's customers have included Primark, Holland and Barrett, and House of Fraser.