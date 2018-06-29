Image copyright Getty Images

Scottish firms are showing more confidence in their own prospects, according to a regular Bank of Scotland survey.

Its business barometer showed overall confidence in Scotland rose by nine points over the last month to 24%.

There was also a rise in the share of companies intending to recruit more staff.

The increase came as confidence across the UK fell by six points to 29%.

About 100 Scottish businesses took part in the UK-wide quarterly monitor.

Across Scotland, a net balance of 16% of businesses said they felt that the UK's exit from the European Union was having a negative impact on their expectations for business activity.

This was down by nine points on a month ago.

'Encouraging'

Fraser Sime, from Bank of Scotland Commercial Banking, said: "It's encouraging to see the gradual rise in confidence across the country leading to a boost to recruitment plans throughout Scotland.

"Given the economic uncertainty the country's businesses are facing, rising confidence in one month does not mean it's plain sailing for anyone.

"But the fact that the underlying trend is positive suggests firms are slowly becoming more comfortable with uncertainty as the new normal.

"The challenge we face now is to keep these levels steady and support the rise in economic optimism to ensure businesses reach their full growth potential."