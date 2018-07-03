Image copyright Havelock Europa Image caption Havelock Europa is a major employer in Fife

More than 300 jobs have been secured at Fife-based Havelock Europa after the business was bought out of administration.

The firm was sold through a pre-pack administration process to Havelock International, a new firm established by turnaround specialist Rcapital.

The sale came immediately after the appointment of PwC as administrators.

A total of 320 jobs were threatened after Kirkcaldy-based Havelock suffered a drop in orders.

The firm, which makes furniture and fittings for shops and public buildings, blamed continuing pressures on the high street.

Last week Havelock had trading in its shares suspended over concerns about its financial position.

It is understood that all employees have now been transferred to the new company.

Havelock Europa's customers have included Primark, Holland and Barrett, and House of Fraser.

Image copyright Google Image caption The company's headquarters are in Kirkcaldy

Mark Addley, restructuring partner for PwC in Scotland, said: "We are delighted to have secured a future for the business and employees of Havelock.

"2017 was a very difficult trading year for the business and a combination of the associated losses and tightening credit in recent weeks rapidly led to a liquidity crunch.

"It has proved very difficult to secure a sale against such a backdrop so to have managed to complete a transaction and preserve the employment of over 300 staff in an area where there are very few substantial employers is particularly pleasing."

'Very difficult period'

Havelock chief executive Shaun Ormrod said: "It has been a very difficult period for employees, customers and our supply chain.

"However, the PwC team have worked tirelessly to secure this sale, which provides an opportunity for Rcapital to support the management team to implement its turnaround plan.

"With the ongoing support of our workforce, customers and suppliers I am looking forward to Havelock becoming a profitable, secure business with long-term growth prospects."

RCapital said Havelock's management team would work in partnership with Rcapital to "restructure and invest in the business", adding that a key focus would include ensuring that "all customer projects are completed in full".

RCapital director Josie Richardson added: "The underlying Havelock business is strong and provides refits for some of the UK's best-known high street brands.

"We fully support the management and operational teams and will work with them to ensure the best possible customer service and sustainable growth."