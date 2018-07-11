Image copyright Anderson Construction Image caption Anderson Construction was involved in building commercial properties

An Aberdeen-based construction firm has collapsed, with the loss of nearly 20 jobs.

Anderson Construction (Aberdeen) Ltd was involved in building commercial properties for private and public sector organisations.

A provisional liquidator from Johnston Carmichael was appointed after the company got into difficulties.

Anderson has become the third north east-based construction firm to fold this month.

Last week two Aberdeenshire building companies called in administrators after being hit by contract delays and "challenges" in the local housing market.

Anderson Construction, which operated from premises in Northfield, Aberdeen, had been trading for nearly 25 years.

Provisional liquidator Gordon MacLure said all 19 staff at Anderson had been made redundant.

He said: "In common with many building contractors in the north east of Scotland in recent years, the business has suffered from reduced margins and cash flow difficulties."

He added: "With these factors considered, the directors concluded that it was not sustainable for the company to continue trading and regretfully took the decision that the company should be wound up.

"Our immediate focus is on the employees of the company, and we will liaise with government agencies, including Pace, to ensure these employees receive all possible support at this difficult time."