Image caption Carol Benzie joined the airport 10 years ago

The managing director of Aberdeen International Airport has announced her resignation.

Carol Benzie will step down from her role at the end of July after 10 years with the business, which is owned by AGS Airports.

No reason was given for her departure.

Ms Benzie first joined the airport in 2008. She went on to hold a series of senior roles including operations director and commercial director before becoming managing director in 2013.

Ms Benzie has since overseen the expansion of the airport's route network as well as the multi-million pound terminal redevelopment project, phase two of which was completed last month.

AGS Airports said it would start looking for a new managing director.

'Dedication and commitment'

Chief executive Derek Provan, who will oversee the business in the interim, said: "On behalf of AGS, I would like to sincerely thank Carol for the dedication and commitment she has shown throughout her time as managing director.

"In addition to overseeing the recent and rapid terminal expansion, she successfully steered the airport through the downturn in the oil and gas sector which impacted the wider north east economy.

"Carol leaves the business on a strong footing and the terminal transformation is a fitting legacy to her time at the helm of the airport. We wish her every success for the future."

Ms Benzie added: "After 10 hugely enjoyable and ultimately successful years with Aberdeen International Airport I have taken the decision step down from my role as managing director.

"The airport has been a great platform to grow and develop as a leader and be so closely involved in a business that is so vital to the Aberdeen region.

"I am now looking forward to embarking on the next stage of my career."