Image copyright Google Image caption One of the collisions happened in Main Street, Thornton

About 20 men were involved in a mass brawl after two cars deliberately rammed into each other in Fife.

The large-scale fight was reported to have broken out in Balbeggie Avenue, Thornton, shortly after a silver Audi A4 and a silver Honda Civic collided at Redhouse Roundabout on Friday at 20:00.

A few minutes later a silver BMW was involved in a collision with a silver Hyundai car on Main Street in Thornton.

A number of men then fled from the BMW on foot across fields towards the A92.

Police believe they had weapons, and are urging witnesses to come forward.

Det Ch Insp John Anderson, from Glenrothes Police Station, said: ""This was a large-scale disturbance involving a number of individuals who we believe to be known to each other.

"A number of specialist Police Scotland resources were deployed to the Thornton area on Friday night and we are asking for the public's help to identify and trace those involved.

"Officers recovered the silver Audi A4 vehicle burnt out a short time later, along with the damaged Honda and BMW vehicles.

"We are now keen to establish their movements before these incidents were reported."

He added: "We suspect that a number of additional vehicles will have been in the area containing others involved in these incidents at the time that these took place, and we are eager to trace them as soon as possible."