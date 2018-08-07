Image copyright Getty Images

Standard Life Aberdeen has blamed "challenging" market conditions after reporting a continued outflow of funds.

The fund manager said £16.6bn left the business in the first half of the year.

Its assets under management and administration stood at £610.1bn, compared with £626.5bn for the same period in 2017.

Pre-tax profits from continuing operations fell 12% from a year earlier to £311m - below analyst expectations of £325m.

The Scottish fund giant was formed by the merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management last year.

In its half-year report, the company said macroeconomic and political uncertainties continued to affect investor sentiment, driving investors to look for new strategies.

'New mandates'

Chief executives Martin Gilbert and Keith Skeoch said conditions for the asset management industry were "challenging".

They added: "Our investment and distribution teams are winning new mandates and we have a good and diverse pipeline of business from around the world.

"We are actively taking steps to improve our investment performance in key areas and are encouraged by the impact of these initiatives."

Meanwhile, the company also confirmed that it was accelerating plans to return £1.75bn to shareholders, adding that the first £175m tranche of its share buyback programme would begin "in the next few days".

The group announced the move in May, saying that it would follow the sale of its European insurance business to Phoenix Group.

The transaction is expected to complete in the third quarter.