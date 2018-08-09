Image copyright Shepherd Image caption The first tranche of properties for sale includes the police building in Anderston, Glasgow

Thirty former police stations across Scotland are being put up for sale.

A commercial property specialist has been appointed by the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) to manage the sale of the buildings, some of which have been empty for years.

The properties were identified following a public consultation exercise by Police Scotland.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors said the first tranche of 21 buildings would be released to the market this month.

Shepherd added that the former stations could be refurbished for a variety of uses, subject to local authority approval.

Sandy Rennie, partner in Shepherd's Inverness office, said: "As part of the commission, Shepherd will review and inspect all the buildings, provide a market assessment, formalise a disposal strategy, provide planning advice, market the properties, negotiate any sale and provide general guidance and advice throughout the entire process."

First tranche of stations to be put up for sale:

North East Scotland: Cruden Bay, Portsoy, Kemnay

Cruden Bay, Portsoy, Kemnay Tayside: Bridge of Earn, Muirhead, Letham

Bridge of Earn, Muirhead, Letham Highlands and Northern Isles: Invergordon, Brora, Bonar Bridge, Baltasound, Whalsay

Invergordon, Brora, Bonar Bridge, Baltasound, Whalsay Forth Valley: Bo'ness, Camelon, Bridge of Allan, Bannockburn

Bo'ness, Camelon, Bridge of Allan, Bannockburn Lothians: Blackburn

Blackburn Fife: Kincardine, Cardenden, Rosyth

Kincardine, Cardenden, Rosyth Glasgow: Anderston

Anderston Lanarkshire: Uddingston

In September last year, Police Scotland announced plans for a public consultation on the future of some of its buildings following a review of its entire estate.

It said then it was considering closing 53 properties across Scotland that were "no longer required".